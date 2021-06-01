Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gloucester lost 16-14 at Bath when the two sides met in February

Saturday's Premiership game between Gloucester and Bath has been called off because of coronavirus cases at the Kingsholm club.

Gloucester say "a number of positive Covid-19 tests" were returned by players and other staff.

They have also closed their stadium until further notice as a precautionary measure.

A Premiership Rugby panel will allocate points for the match, which will not be rescheduled.

It is likely, however, that Bath will be awarded four points and Gloucester two - as happened with other games which had to be cancelled because of Covid earlier in the season.

"The club is working closely with Public Health England and Premiership Rugby and continue to act upon the advice offered," Gloucester said in a statement.

"Health, wellbeing and safety are paramount, and all players and staff are being monitored by Gloucester Rugby medical staff, in addition to their families being offered support where necessary.

"In the interests of privacy, Gloucester Rugby will not be disclosing the names of those affected."

Gloucester are due to travel to Worcester Warriors on 12 June for their final game of the Premiership campaign, with Bath at home to Northampton Saints on the same day.

Premiership 2020-21 - Covid cancellations

Round 4: Bath v London Irish, Newcastle v Leicester

Round 5: London Irish v Northampton, Worcester v Harlequins

Round 6: Northampton v Leicester

Round 9: Northampton v Newcastle

Round 10: Worcester v Newcastle

Round 21: Gloucester v Bath

