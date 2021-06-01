Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams has scored 18 tries in 102 matches for his region

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams has signed a new "long-term" contract to remain with Cardiff Blues.

Williams, 26, capped 22 times by Wales, was out of contract at the end of the season, with Cardiff Blues stating he attracted "widespread interest" from other teams.

"Retaining Tomos was important for us," said director of rugby Dai Young.

"We have managed to keep all of the players we wanted in what has been a difficult year."

Williams joins fellow Wales internationals Jarrod Evans, Willis Halaholo and Owen Lane in signing new deals, while Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland and Dragons lock Matthew Screech will join next season.

"It means we maintain some real strength and depth in the position, which is important for our competitiveness and ensures the players will continually challenge each other," added Young.

"We have all see how devastating Tomos can be with the ball in hand. He has that X-factor and is a worry for defences, but his all-round game is also very good.

"He has been frustrated by injury during the last year but, with a run of games, he is only going to get better and better."

Williams is hoping his performances for Blues will help him push his claim for the starting Wales nine shirt.

"We have a lot of exciting talent and a lot of potential moving forward, especially with Dai back in charge and (assistant coach) Matt Sherratt also coming back," said Williams.

"I want to be a part of that and it would be great to help this club challenge for more silverware.

"I'm grateful to be staying here and looking forward to getting back to the Arms Park with crowds in attendance in the near future."