Connor Collett: Newcastle Falcons flanker signs contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons flanker Connor Collett has signed a one-year contract extension.
The 25-year-old has made 10 appearances since joining from New Zealand province North Harbour in the summer of 2018.
"I have really enjoyed my first three years here, I feel I have grown as a player and settled in to the North East way of life," he told the club website.
"I am surrounded by some really good guys and am excited to see what another year with the Falcons brings."