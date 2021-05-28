Max Lahiff: Bristol Bears tight-head prop extends contract
Bristol Bears tight-head prop Max Lahiff has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership club.
The 31-year-old former London Irish and Bath player joined the Bears in September 2019 on an initial one-year deal and has since made 19 appearances.
"I'm enjoying my rugby and there's a sense we're on the brink of something very special if we continue to work hard and stay grounded," Lahiff said.
Lahiff also spent a season in Super Rugby with Melbourne Rebels in 2014.