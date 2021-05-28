Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Brandon Nansen worked with Northampton academy coach Alex O'Dowd while playing for North Harbour in New Zealand

Northampton have signed Samoa forward Brandon Nansen from French Top 14 side Brive for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 27-year-old can play at lock or in the back row and has three Test caps.

Nansen played for the Blues in Super Rugby, French club Stade Francais and Welsh side Dragons before joining Brive, where he spent this season.

"I've always wanted to test myself in English rugby and Saints have a proven track record as one of the strongest sides in the Premiership," he said. external-link

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd added: "Brandon is a tough and uncompromising but talented footballer, who already boasts experience playing at the highest level across the world, while also still having some room to develop his game further."