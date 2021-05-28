Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Neither D'Arcy Rae (left) nor Johannes Jonker have played in England's Premiership before

Bath have added two tight-head props to their squad for next season by signing D'Arcy Rae from Glasgow and Johannes Jonker from Ealing.

Rae, 26, has played 85 times for Glasgow and won a solitary Scotland cap against Ireland in 2019.

South African Jonker has also spent time at the Lions Super Rugby franchise and had a spell at Montpellier.

Bath boss Stuart Hooper said both players were "very driven to improve personally and add to our game here".