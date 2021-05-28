Bath sign Glasgow prop D'Arcy Rae & Ealing's Johannes Jonker
Bath have added two tight-head props to their squad for next season by signing D'Arcy Rae from Glasgow and Johannes Jonker from Ealing.
Rae, 26, has played 85 times for Glasgow and won a solitary Scotland cap against Ireland in 2019.
South African Jonker has also spent time at the Lions Super Rugby franchise and had a spell at Montpellier.
Bath boss Stuart Hooper said both players were "very driven to improve personally and add to our game here".
"D'Arcy and Johannes showed the right attributes on and off the field," the director of rugby told the club website.