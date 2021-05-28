Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Katie Fitzhenry (left) earned 13 caps for the Ireland with Hannah Tyrrell making 20 appearances for her country's XV side

Ireland players Hannah Tyrrell and Katie Fitzhenry have announced their retirements from international rugby.

Both were members of Ireland's 2015 Six Nations-winning team and were in their country's squad for the 2017 World Cup which was played on home soil.

Tyrrell, 30, won 20 Ireland caps with Fitzhenry, 32, representing her country on 13 occasions.

"It has been an absolute privilege to wear the green jersey," said Tyrrell, who is also a Gaelic footballer.

She hit 1-5 for Dublin in last weekend's National League win over Waterford.

"I will cherish the memories and friendships made throughout my career with Ireland," she added.

"I will be fully behind [coach] Adam [Griggs] and the team on their journey to qualify for next year's World Cup in New Zealand."

Centre Fitzhenry said she had been "lucky" to have played for both the Ireland Sevens and XV teams over the last seven years.

"To witness the Irish women's rugby and the programme grow into what it is today has been a privilege," added Fitzhenry, who played 79 games for Ireland in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

After also making her Ireland debut at Sevens levels in 2014, Tyrrell played in 103 World Rugby Sevens Series games for Ireland, scoring 99 points in the process.

Her final cap in the XVs format came in the Six Nations win over Italy at Donnybrook last month.

Anthony Eddy, the IRFU director of Sevens and Women's Rugby, thanked both players for their "outstanding contribution to the IRFU women's programme over the past seven-plus years."

"They have been very important players for the programme and have managed to mentor and look after some of the younger players that have developed in recent years," he continued.

Ireland coach Griggs also paid tribute to the duo and wished them well for the "next chapter of their lives".

"They have been a huge part of driving the high standards on and off the field," added the Ireland coach.