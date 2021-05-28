Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ross Moriarty, 27, has played 45 internationals for Wales

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Dragons v Glasgow Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sat, 29 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales flanker Ross Moriarty returns to captain Dragons in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup match against Glasgow at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales hooker Elliot Dee is named as a replacement for the first time since the beginning of April after recovering from a calf injury.

Glasgow included 2021 British and Irish Lions Zander Fagerson and Ali Price in their starting side.

Head coach Danny Wilson has made six changes.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan has also made six alterations to the side that lost to Ospreys, with Brok Harris, Lloyd Fairbrother, Richard Hibbard, Matthew Screech and Ioan Davies also starting.

Ryan has shared around the captaincy this season with Moriarty handed another opportunity as he is encouraged to maintain his confrontational approach.

"I like it when he gets a bit tasty and lots of people then take notice, so if we want to be physical then there is nothing better than putting Ross in the middle of the group," said Ryan.

"He has got huge respect within the group, he doesn't speak very often but when he does people listen and I am keen to grow his leadership skills and make people more aware of how much we value him."

Dragons fly-half Sam Davies remains hopeful of a Wales recall

The home match has been switched to Cardiff City Stadium because the Rodney Parade pitch is having maintenance work ahead of next season.

Dragons have also played at the Principality Stadium where they defeated Glasgow in March during the regular Pro14 season.

"Moving to the national stadium was a big boost for us, after the pretty poor sort of surface challenges we faced over the previous few months," said Ryan.

"That gave us a bit of a lift and I think the Cardiff City Stadium can do the same.

"We are just looking forward to it, Glasgow are a side we have played pretty well against in recent times and the game we had at the stadium was probably one of our highlights and we are keen to test ourselves again."

Glasgow have won two out of three games in this tournament.

"After two good back to back wins against Edinburgh we're looking forward to taking the field again this weekend," said Wilson.

"We've named a side that continues to blend our young players with seasoned internationals."

Dragons: Ioan Davies; Jonah Holmes, Jack Dixon, Aneurin Owen, Rio Dyer; Sam Davies, Gonzalo Bertranou; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Ben Carter, Ross Moriarty (capt), Ollie Griffiths, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Josh Reynolds, Aaron Jarvis, Joe Davies, Taine Basham, Dan Babos, Evan Lloyd, Jamie Roberts.

Glasgow: Adam Hastings; Kyle Steyn, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Cole Forbes; Ross Thompson, Ali Price; Aki Seiuli, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Rob Harley, Scott Cummings, Ryan Wilson (capt), Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson,

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Tom Lambert, Enrique Pieretto, Kiran McDonald, Fotu Lokotui, George Horne, Stafford McDowall, Rufus McLean.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Ben Whitehouse, Craig Evans (both WRU).

TMO: Dan Jones (WRU).