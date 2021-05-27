Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster's game against the Scarlets has been called off

Saturday's Rainbow Cup game between Ulster and Scarlets has been called off due to positive Covid-19 cases in the Irish side's squad.

Ulster are assisting four players who tested positive for Covid-19.

With no available weekends remaining the game will not be rescheduled and is deemed a 0-0 draw.

However, four match points will be awarded to the Scarlets as the team which was not the cause of the postponement.

