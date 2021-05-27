Rainbow Cup: Ulster-Scarlets off because of Covid-19 cases
Saturday's Rainbow Cup game between Ulster and Scarlets has been called off due to positive Covid-19 cases in the Irish side's squad.
Ulster are assisting four players who tested positive for Covid-19.
With no available weekends remaining the game will not be rescheduled and is deemed a 0-0 draw.
However, four match points will be awarded to the Scarlets as the team which was not the cause of the postponement.
