Juan de Jongh: Wasps centre to rejoin Stormers at end of season
From the section Rugby Union
Wasps centre Juan de Jongh will leave the club at the end of the season to rejoin South African side the Stormers.
The 33-year-old, capped 19 times by the Springboks, joined Wasps from the Stormers in 2017 and has made 65 appearances for the club.
He helped the Coventry-based side reach the Premiership final last season.
"I have really enjoyed my four seasons at Wasps and all credit must go to my teammates who have made it so enjoyable on and off the field," he said.