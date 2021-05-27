Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Juan de Jongh has not featured for Wasps since February

Wasps centre Juan de Jongh will leave the club at the end of the season to rejoin South African side the Stormers.

The 33-year-old, capped 19 times by the Springboks, joined Wasps from the Stormers in 2017 and has made 65 appearances for the club.

He helped the Coventry-based side reach the Premiership final last season.