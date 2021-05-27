Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Williams and Cory Allen have been team-mates with both Ospreys and Wales

Wales centres Scott Williams and Cory Allen have left Ospreys, along with three other senior players.

Williams, 30, who has won 58 Wales caps, has been sidelined since New Year's Day with a shoulder injury.

Allen, 28, capped six times by Wales, has not played since suffering a serious knee injury against Ulster in September 2019.

Back-row Gareth Evans, 29, scrum-half Shaun Venter, 34, and fly-half Luke Price, 25, have also departed.

In a statement, the region said: "The Ospreys would like to pay tribute to all the players leaving and to thank them for their contribution to the team, and wish them all the best in the next chapter of their careers."

Williams joined Ospreys in 2018 after spending nine seasons at Scarlets, having represented Wales at two World Cups in 2011 and 2015, while Allen joined the Swansea-based side from Cardiff Blues in 2017, signing a new two-year deal in 2019.

Seven academy players have also left Liberty Stadium, with Jordan Walters, Rhys Davies, Garyn Lloyd, Rhys Thomas, Brad Roderick, Caine Woolerton and Ben Cambriani going.