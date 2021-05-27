Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Conor Murray is Munster's top try scorer in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Munster v Cardiff Blues Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Fri, 28 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, report BBC Sport website and app.

Munster will be without 2021 British and Irish Lion Conor Murray for Friday's Pro14 Rainbow Cup visit of Cardiff Blues.

The Ireland scrum-half sustained a leg injury in the 24-20 defeat by Connacht two weeks ago.

Cardiff Blues will have another South Africa-bound player, wing Josh Adams, in their starting line-up.

Wales back-rower James Botham will make his first appearance for the Welsh region since April.

Munster, who hope Murray will be fit for their next game against Zebre in a fortnight, make seven changes as they attempt to avoid back-to-back Pro14 losses for the first time since January last year.

Mike Haley, Rory Scannell, Joey Carbery, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley and Tommy O'Donnell all come into the starting XV.

Haley is named at full-back as wingers Andrew Conway and Shane Daly keep their places.

Rory Scannell starts at inside centre with Damian de Allende moving to the 13 jersey.

Craig Casey keeps his place at scrum-half and is joined by Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Cronin, Niall Scannell and Archer start in the front row, with Jean Kleyn and Wycherley the two locks.

Munster captain CJ Stander and fellow flanker Tommy O'Donnell are set to make their final appearances at Thomond Park, with both players retiring at the end of the season

Cardiff Blues director of Rugby Dai Young has made two changes to his starting line-up for the trip to Limerick.

Botham, who last featured in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to London Irish, has recovered from a recent calf injury to take his place in the back row alongside James Ratti and Josh Turnbull.

The other change is made in the front row, where Corey Domachowski is recalled alongside Kristian Dacey and Dillon Lewis.

"We're not too far away from what most people would perceive as our best 23 from the boys that are available," said Young, who has opted for an unchanged back line.

"We're not holding back for this one, but obviously we've still got a few guys to come back into contention, like Rey Lee-Lo, Owen Lane and Max Llewellyn.

"It's a bit tight in the back three and centre for us, but it's good to welcome Matthew Morgan back. We've got him through the week and that's a bonus because we didn't expect him to be back until the following week," added Young.

Morgan returns on the bench after injury, as does Dmitri Arhip, with both in line for their first appearances in the Rainbow Cup.

They are joined among the replacements by two members of Wales' recent Six Nations success - Rhys Carre and Lloyd Williams.

Cardiff Blues head to Ireland with momentum after two one-point triumphs in their last two games but will be seeking a first win in Munster since 2016 - and have never secured victory in Limerick.

A bonus-point victory for Munster would, for 24 hours at least, send them top of the northern hemisphere standings despite their loss against Connacht last time out.

"Munster are formidable at home," said Young.

"As I told the players, it's a fantastic challenge and would be a fantastic way to make a bit of noise.

"If we're looking for a statement to show we're going in the right direction, this is a great place to go get that statement."

Teams:

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Damian de Allende, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Donoghue, Tommy O'Donnell, CJ Stander (capt).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Gavin Coombes, Peter O'Mahony, Nick McCarthy, Jack Crowley, Jack O'Sullivan.

Cardiff Blues: Hallam Amos; Jason Harries, Willis Halaholo, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Corey Domachowski, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Cory Hill, Josh Turnbull (capt), James Botham, James Ratti.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Rhys Carré, Dmitri Arhip, Rory Thornton, Olly Robinson, Lloyd Williams, Harri Millard, Matthew Morgan

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Rob O'Sullivan, Nigel Correll (both IRFU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)