Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mike Brown has made 351 appearances for Harlequins

Former England full-back Mike Brown has played his last game for Harlequins after losing his appeal against a six-week ban for stamping.

Brown, 35, was sent off against Wasps for stamping on the head of hooker Tommy Taylor on 9 May.

He accepted the Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel's charge but appealed against the length of the ban.

But the RFU decision means Newcastle-bound Brown will miss the rest of the season, including potential play-offs.

At Brown's original hearing on 11 May, Brown accepted the charge against him and the panel decided the accidental stamp warranted a high-end sanction of 12 weeks.

The dismissal was the first red card of Brown's 16-year career and because of his unblemished disciplinary record and guilty plea, the ban was reduced to six weeks.

A Harlequins statement said: "The club will continue to work with and support Mike throughout the remainder of his time as a Harlequin before he leaves this summer to join Newcastle Falcons."