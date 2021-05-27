Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Wacokecoke has scored four tries in 15 appearances this season

Newcastle Falcons wing George Wacokecoke has signed a new three-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who can also play at centre, has scored 13 tries in 32 appearances for the Falcons since joining from Bath in 2017.

"I'm chuffed about this deal and happy at the club," he told the club website. external-link

"It's been a big year for me personally in which I've learnt a lot of lessons, but I know I'm in the right place to continue that progression."