Adam Nicol (left) and Scott van Breda both have top-flight experience

Worcester full-back Scott van Breda and Glasgow prop Adam Nicol are to join Jersey Reds on a permanent basis.

The duo have been on loan at the Championship club this season, with van Breda returning to the club having first joined the islanders in 2017.

Fly-half Sam Leeming, who has missed the season after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma, will return to the squad early next season.

Jersey have re-signed 21 of their 30 contracted players for next season.

But hooker George Edgson, props Zei Alexis and Ollie Dawe, loose forwards Rory Bartle and Josh Bainbridge, centre George Spencer and wings Tom Williams and Lesley Klim will all leave the club.

Former Tonga centre Apakuki Ma'afu had already announced his retirement after four-and-a-half years at the club.

"It's been a very bizarre season, and some of those leaving haven't been able to experience Jersey in a non-Covid environment, which is a shame but unavoidable," director of rugby Harvey Biljon told the club website.

"It's difficult to pick out individuals, but in terms of long service, Kuki Ma'afu and Rory Bartle have played around 150 games for Jersey between them."

Players staying at Jersey Reds: Eoghan Clarke, Harry Doolan, TJ Harris, Jack Macfarlane, Roy Godfrey, Jack Higgins, Ciaran Parker, Dan Richardson, Macauley Cook, Zak Farrance, Sean O'Connor, Max Argyle, Tim Grey, Lewis Wynne, James Elliott, Bader Pretorius, Brendan Cope, Dan Barnes, Jack Roberts, Ryan Hutler, Brendan Owen