Bristol are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premiership

Bristol have signed centre Antoine Frisch from French second-tier side Rouen for the 2021-22 season.

The French-born 24-year-old is an English-qualified player through his mother and spent a year at Loughborough University in 2015.

He played 24 times for Rouen, who finished third-from-bottom of the Pro D2 this season.

"He has a real desire to play and perform in the Premiership," director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website.

"While we were impressed by his performances for Rouen, it was clear after Conor (McPhillips, Bristol assistant coach) and I met and interviewed him that he was worth a chance, as his ambition and attitude are aligned with the goals of our Bears Rugby programme."