Facundo Cordero scored on his last Exeter appearance against Wasps last month

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 30 May Kick-off: 13:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter have put Scotland's British and Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg on the bench for the visit of Newcastle.

Argentina's Facundo Cordero starts at 15, while prop Alex Hepburn and lock Sam Skinner return with another Lion, Jonny Hill, among the replacements.

Carl Fearns makes his first start for the Falcons, with only George Wacokecoke remaining from the side that beat Northampton last time out.

Toby Flood starts at fly-half while hooker Robbie Smith makes his debut.

Exeter, in second place, are aiming to secure a home Premiership semi-final, with two more rounds of the regular season to follow.

Exeter: Cordero; Cuthbert, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Kirsten, S Skinner, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Francis, Hill, Lonsdale, Townsend, H Skinner, Hogg.

Newcastle: Hodgson; Tait, Wacokecoke, Lucock, Obonna; Flood (capt), Stuart; Cooper, Smith, Ah You, Salmon, Farrar, Graham, Hardie, Fearns

Replacements: Maddison, Lockwood, Tampin, Montgomery, Marshall, Schreuder, Haydon-Wood, Kerr

Referee: Andrew Jackson