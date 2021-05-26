Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Dan Soper (left) will replace Dwayne Peel as Ulster assistant coach next season

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Ulster v Scarlets Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 29 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live audio commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ulster skills coach Dan Soper says Scarlets-bound Dwayne Peel has made a major impact during his four years as assistant coach of the Irish province.

The former Wales scrum-half will be head coach of the Scarlets next season.

Peel's final home game as part of the Ulster backroom set-up will see him come up against his future charges at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

"Dwayne has had a great influence on the squad. I've learnt a huge amount from him," said Soper.

"We've worked closely together on the attack side of things and he has brought a lot of fresh philosophies and ideas," he added.

Peel 'laid the foundations for Ulster's attack'

Soper will step up to replace Peel as assistant to head coach Dan McFarland next term.

"I'll carry those ideas with me. They have laid the foundations for our attack which is in a good place and he leaves behind a lot of good things he has put in place," outlined Soper.

"Dwayne has seen a big turnover in the backs during his time and now Ulster have got a crop of exciting, talented young backs that he has played a big part in bringing along.

"We'll see good progress at the Scarlets when he takes over I would imagine and I know he's looking forward to that challenge."

Peel, a former British and Irish Lion and 76-times capped Wales international, began his coaching career at Bristol, before joining the Ulster backroom team in 2017.

He has been assistant to three Ulster head coaches - Les Kiss, Jono Gibbes and McFarland - and was initially set to join Cardiff Blues as senior assistant coach responsible for attack next season, before being snapped up by his former club Scarlets.

Dave Shanahan in action during Ulster's 21-17 defeat by Leinster on 14 May

Ulster scrum-half Dave Shanahan says there is "no-one better to learn off than Peel".

"I've picked up loads from him. He really encourages me and all the 'nines' to back ourselves and take it to the defence," explained Shanahan.

"He sets high standards, which is the way it should be, so that helps bring all of us along."

'Keen to finish season on a positive note'

Ulster currently sit bottom of the Pro14 Rainbow Cup table on three points after three defeats, with Scarlets three points better off in ninth with one win to their name.

The hosts are expected to field something of an experimental line-up for the game and will have 500 spectators in the stadium to cheer them on following the partial relaxation of Covid-19 regulations relating to fans attending outdoor sporting events in Northern Ireland.

"Guys are going to get a chance to play who haven't had a lot of game time this year so they will have an opportunity to impress and put themselves in the shop window for next season," said Soper.

"The last few weeks have been disappointing but we are keen to finish this season on a really positive note.

"We've missed having that buzz generated by having some fans in the stadium so we're looking forward to having those crowd reactions and that encouragement once again."

Ulster will complete their season with an away game against Edinburgh on 5 June.