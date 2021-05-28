Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Danny Care has scored nine Premiership tries this season, making him the club's joint-highest try scorer alongside Alex Dombrandt

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 29 May Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins have named an unchanged XV from their defeat at Leicester Tigers to face Bath.

Back row Archie White and outside back Aaron Morris return to the squad among the replacements.

Prop Jamie Bhatti and centre Max Ojomoh will make their first Premiership starts for Bath, who make eight changes from their defeat by Sale on 14 May.

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau and scrum-half Ben Spencer are among those back for the Blue, Black and Whites.

Bath have lost their past three league games and are in danger of missing out on a European Champions Cup place, while fourth-placed Quins are unbeaten in seven Premiership matches at The Stoop as they look to cement a play-off spot.

The south-west London side ran out 28-15 winners when the two sides met at The Rec in round eight of the campaign.

Harlequins: Green; Earle, Northmore, Lang, Marchant; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lewies (capt), Lawday, Kenningham, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Gray, Garcia Botta, Collier, Lamb, White, Landajo, Tapuai, Morris.

Bath: De Glanville; Cokanasiga, Clark, Ojomoh, Muir; Priestland, B Spencer; Bhatti, Du Toit, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Reid, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Doughty, Schoeman, Thomas, W Spencer, Bayliss, Chudley, Bailey, Joseph.

Referee: Tom Foley.