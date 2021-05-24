Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Highly rated Charlie Atkinson has already made Wasps 15 first-team appearances as a teenager

Teenage fly-half Charlie Atkinson has signed a new deal with Wasps.

Academy product Atkinson, 19, has played for England at Under-20 level and is tipped to go higher still.

Wasps coach Lee Blackett said: "He's had an outstanding first 12 months in men's rugby and shows a daily desire to keep improving. He has impressed with the opportunities he has had.

"We are extremely happy that Charlie has agreed a new contract and is making the step up to the first-team squad."

Atkinson has already made 15 first-team appearances, including tries in successive games against Montpellier and Sale in December.

"I have really enjoyed playing this season," added Atkinson, who signed his first three-year Wasps deal in 2020. "I am looking forward to continuing to work with this great group of players and staff."