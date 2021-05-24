Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

This will be the 14th time Bridgend has hosted the Ospreys since a game was first taken to the Brewery Field in 2010

Ospreys will play their final home match of the season against Benetton at Bridgend's Brewery Field on 12 June in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup.

The Liberty Stadium is unavailable because the pitch is being relaid ahead of the 2021/22 season.

It is the fourth home venue used by Ospreys during this campaign with Parc y Scarlets and St Helen's also utilised.

Dragons beat Ospreys 31-20 in March in Bridgend in the Pro14 regular season.

League organisers have also confirmed Dragons will host Glasgow at the Cardiff City Stadium on 29 May (19:35 BST) and Cardiff Blues will entertain Zebre at the Arms Park on 5 June (19:35 BST).