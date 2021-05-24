Jay Tyack was part of the Cornish Pirates side that famously beat Saracens earlier this season

Worcester Warriors have signed Cornish Pirates prop Jay Tyack.

The 24-year-old was due to move to Sixways in the summer, but with season-ending injuries to Conor Carey and Richard Palframan he has joined his new employers earlier than planned.

Tyack first joined the Pirates in 2014 having played locally in Cornwall and went on to play 31 times for the club.

He also made an appearance for Gloucester in the European Champions Cup earlier this season while on loan.

"We have been watching Jay, particularly this season, and he is a really destructive scrummager. You can see the potential that he has," Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas told the club website.

"The Championship is a tough league for a tight forward so to be as dominant as he has in that league says a lot about him.

"But he has a good all-round game too. He has a good work-rate and mindset and we really feel that he has got a great opportunity to do something special here at Worcester."

Tyack is the third former Pirate tighthead to move to Sixways after Bath's Christian Judge and Wasps' Jack Owlett.

"It's a bit of a change from Championship rugby in terms of how fast things are and how quick they move. Hopefully that will stand me in good stead along with coming here early," Tyack told the Worcester website.

"The Pirates' set piece has gone well this season and there a lot of talented players, not just at Pirates but throughout the Championship, so hopefully you will see more boys making the move into the Premiership."