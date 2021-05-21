Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Theo Brophy Clews was part of the England Under-20s squad which won the 2016 World Rugby Championship

London Irish back Theo Brophy Clews has been forced to retire from rugby union due to concussion.

Former England Under-20 international Brophy Clews, 24, made his senior debut for the Exiles in the 2015-16 season after coming through the academy.

His last appearance came against Bath in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final in April.

He was forced off after just two minutes of the match at The Rec and failed a head injury assessment.

Brophy Clews revealed in an open letter to London Irish fans he had come to the decision following advice from both the club's medical staff and the Complex Concussion Clinic.

"It's clear to me I cannot continue to play, as I would be putting both my short-term and my long-term health at risk," he said. external-link

"I think that rugby is an incredibly special sport and it's been a dream come true to play it professionally."

Brophy Clews made 63 appearances for Irish and helped them to two promotions from the Championship in 2017 and 2019.

He was also a member of the England Under-20 squad who won the 2016 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Manchester.