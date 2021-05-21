Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales won the men's Six Nations this year and England the women's

The Six Nations is set to stay on free-to-air TV after organisers reached an agreement in principle with the BBC and ITV to continue sharing coverage of the men's and women's tournaments.

The four-year deal will run from 2022 to the end of the 2025 edition of the tournament, which has been free-to-air since 2003.

The BBC will broadcast all Scotland and Wales home Six Nations matches and the women's tournament. ITV will show all England, Ireland, Italy and France home games.

There will also be coverage of the men's under-20s championship on the BBC.

"For the millions of Six Nations fans across the UK, the championships remaining free-to-air is wonderful news," BBC director of sport Barbara Slater said.

"We look forward to delivering live action from both the men's and women's as well as the men's under-20s championships to the widest possible audience over the next four seasons."

England's home games were shown on Sky from 1997 to 2002.

The government rejected a move in March 2020 to include the Six Nations as a category A event.

These competitions, which include the rugby union World Cup final, the football World Cup, Wimbledon, the Grand National and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, must have live coverage available on free-to-air channels.

This year private equity company CVC agreed a deal worth £365m with the Six Nations.

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel told BBC Sport in March that the new partnership would "put fans at the heart of everything we do".

Speaking about the agreement with BBC and ITV, Morel said: "This is exciting news for fans and for our Championships.

"Both BBC and ITV have been excellent partners in recent years playing an important role in sharing the incredible moments that the Six Nations always produces, and celebrating the special place our Championships hold in the hearts of fans.

"I'm particularly excited by the opportunity to grow the women's game with an invested broadcast partner in the BBC who is as committed as we are."