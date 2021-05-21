Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Crowds of 600, 1,000 and then 500 fans were allowed at Kingspan Stadium in the early part of the season before the restrictions announced shortly before Christmas

Ulster will welcome 500 fans to Kingspan Stadium for the Irish province's final Pro14 Rainbow Cup home game against Scarlets on 29 May.

This follows the latest relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions announced by the Northern Ireland Executive on Thursday.

Tickets will be accessible to the province's TogetherUlster members via an online ballot process.

The ballot will be available for 24 hours from 14:00 BST on Monday 24 May on Ulster's ticket account system.

Successful applicants will be notified on Tuesday evening.

Members will then have until 14:00 BST on Wednesday 26 May to confirm their ticket purchase and process payment for the £20 tickets which will be allocated in groups of two with two-metre physical distancing factored in.

Supporters have been unable to attend games at Kingspan Stadium since December.

After Ulster returned to action in behind-closed-doors games at Aviva Stadium last summer, the province's first home match of the season on 2 October had 600 supporters inside Kingspan Stadium in line with then advice from Northern Ireland's chief medical and scientific officers.

By 22 November a crowd of 1,000 watched Ulster's game against Scarlets.

Following a two-week circuit breaker, 500 fans returned to the venue for Ulster's European game against Toulouse in early December but more stringent restrictions were then introduced shortly before Christmas which have meant no supporters being present in Kingspan Stadium.