Ben Morris and Matias Alemanno will both serve three-week bans

Wasps flanker Ben Morris and Gloucester lock Matias Alemanno have been handed three-week bans for dangerous tackles.

Morris was given a red card after making a high tackle during his side's 23-19 victory against Worcester Warriors at the weekend.

Alemanno made a tip tackle in Monday's 39-7 loss to Bristol Bears.

Both players received a 50% reduction in their suspension after showing clear disciplinary records and accepting the charge at the earliest opportunity.

The bans were handed down following an independent disciplinary panel hearing on Wednesday.

They will now miss the final three matches of the Premiership season, with neither side able to make the play-offs.

Wasps currently sit eighth in the table, with Gloucester three places behind.