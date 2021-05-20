Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Wallabies Drew Mitchell and Phil Waugh help launch the Australian Rugby World Cup 2027 bid

Australia has officially launched its bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup, calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity".

The 1991 and 1999 world champions last hosted the tournament in 2003.

The nation's rugby union chiefs expect the event to attract two million attendees across 48 matches, at up to 10 venues over seven weeks.

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan called it "an exciting day for all Australians".

He added it was an "unrivalled opportunity to grow the game".

The news comes after Brisbane was named as the preferred bidder for the 2032 Summer Olympics by the International Olympic Committee.

Australia will host cricket's Twenty20 World Cup next year, football's Women's World Cup in 2023 and the British and Irish Lions rugby tour in 2025.

Rugby Australia says the event could attract as many as 200,000 international visitors, adding A$2.5bn (£1.37bn) to the nation's economy.