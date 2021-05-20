Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Vaughan's appearances for Bath have mainly been restricted to the Premiership Cup

Injury-hit Jersey Reds have signed Bath prop Will Vaughan on loan.

The 22-year-old has featured twice in the Premiership for Bath and has also spent time in the Championship on loan at Yorkshire Carnegie in October 2018.

The islanders have been hit by a raft of injuries to their front row as they come to the final two games of the shortened Championship season.

"We're pleased to be able to bring in a player of Will's calibre from a top-flight club," said boss Harvey Biljon.

"He's a young prop with plenty of potential and I'd expect he will benefit from a short-term change of environment and the chance to play some competitive rugby."