Wassell only made her Lightning debut in the 26-12 win over Sale Sharks earlier this month

Premier 15s semi-final: Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning Date: Saturday 22 May Kick-off: 14.30 BST Venue: StoneX Stadium

In the last month Scotland lock Emma Wassell has completed her final accountancy exams, changed clubs and moved in with the Scotland captain.

"It's actually mad," said the 26-year-old, who will be playing for her new team Loughborough Lightning in the semi-finals of the Premier 15s on Saturday.

Having made her Lightning debut in their final league fixture two weeks ago, the semi-final against Saracens will be only her second game for them.

"I've watched these semi-finals and finals and I know how big they are - it's so exciting," she added.

Wassell was persuaded to leave Corstorphine Cougars in Edinburgh and join Loughborough after numerous discussions with Lightning head coach Rhys Edwards.

Her home is in Aberdeen but an offer to temporarily move in with Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm, who also plays for Lightning, and work from her new base closed the deal.

"Luckily, Rachel has a spare room and a spare study, and she said I could live with her for a bit," added Wassell.

The lock joins a contingent of Scottish internationals at the Premier 15s club including Jenny Maxwell, Helen Nelson, Leah Bartlett and Malcolm.

Capped 47 times for Scotland, Wassell has already benefited from playing in a pack with England captain Sarah Hunter, who is player-coach at Lightning.

"It's been so good in terms of the forwards stuff with Sarah Hunter," she said.

Wassell has won 47 caps for Scotland during her international career

"I know I've played for Scotland, but I still feel like I'm learning so much more all the time."

The learning curve could not be steeper when Loughborough attempt to make the Premier 15s final by overcoming two-time champions Saracens.

"Going off previous results, Saracens are good at closing out games. They know how to win," she said.

"They're a very physical pack but I can see what we can do up front and out wide so if we just play to our strengths, it will be a very competitive match."

Wassell has combined the move with sitting her final exam to become a chartered accountant.

It has taken her an extra year to sit the exam as in her own words: "Professional exams and international rugby do not mix at all.

"I'll never say no to rugby, but you've got to keep that career thing ticking over in the background."

With the results of her exam not expected for six weeks, she can now focus her calculations on the semi-final.

"You can see how much it means to the players and coaches and I think it would be huge for the club," she said.