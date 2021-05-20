Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham is a regular for club and country

Scotland wing Darcy Graham says he "wouldn't want to be anywhere else" after signing a new deal at Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old has scored 17 tries in 39 games for the Pro14 side and nine times in 19 internationals, including a Calcutta Cup double at Twickenham.

His contract extension will keep him at Edinburgh for "several years to come", according to the club.

"I'm living the dream, playing the sport I love for club and country," said Graham.

"So much of what I've enjoyed has come in my time at Edinburgh and this is the right place for me to continue to work hard, get better and challenge for silverware with a good group of boys."

Head coach Richard Cockerill believes Graham is "a textbook example" for future generations of Scottish talent, adding: "Darcy is a player of undeniable quality and finishing ability."