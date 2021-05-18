Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steff Hughes often leads the Scarlets when captain Ken Owens is on international duty

Scarlets vice-captain Steff Hughes has signed a new contract with the Llanelli region.

The 27-year-old centre is in his eighth season with his hometown club and is closing in on a century of appearances.

"I remember going to watch games at Stradey [Park, Scarlets' former home stadium] when I was young and I'm hugely proud to pull on the Scarlets jersey," he said.

"Signing a new contract was an easy decision to make."

Hughes is a regular in the Scarlets midfield and his two tries in the comeback win over Connacht ensured the region will be playing Champions Cup rugby again next season.

"As a group we know we haven't achieved what we wanted this season, but there is a massive amount of talent in the squad and having qualified for next season's Champions Cup we are looking forward to being back challenging the best sides in Europe again," Hughes said.

"We are aiming to finish the season well in the last two matches in the Rainbow Cup and hopefully we can welcome our supporters back to Parc y Scarlets soon."