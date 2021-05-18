Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Otten was named in the Conference A GuinnessPRO14 Team of the season in 2020

Ospreys hooker Scott Otten has been forced to retire from professional rugby on medical advice.

The Swansea-born forward suffered a career-ending neck injury against Dragons in January, one of only two Pro14 appearances this season.

Otten, 26, says the decision is "gut-wrenching and cruel" after a decade with the region.

"For me retirement from rugby has come way too early." said the former Wales under 20s international.

"At the start of the year, I sustained an injury to my neck, resulting in trauma experienced in a scrum. This resulted in significant neck pain.

"Over the last few months, several serious conversations have occurred.

"Unfortunately, after five scans and nine weeks in a neck brace, the consensus of medical opinion is unanimous, and I have been advised that I have no option but to retire from all contact sport."

A product of the Ospreys development pathway, Otten also played for Aberavon, Neath, Swansea and Waunarlwydd RFC.

He made his Ospreys debut in 2014 at the age of 19, a replacement in a 34-9 win over Cardiff Blues at the Liberty Stadium.

His 100th appearance for the region was also against Cardiff Blues - at the Liberty Stadium in December 2019.

Otten - who has his own coffee business and café in Llanelli - finishes on 110 appearances having scored ten tries.

"As a young kid it was always my dream to represent the Ospreys," he said.

"I used to have a season ticket with my old man when I was playing for Waunarlwydd and through college, so it's meant a lot to me.

"It's been a dream come true.

"To say I've represented the jersey not just once but 110 times is something I will always be proud of and be able to show my kids one day. It's not only made me a better player but a better person too.

"I've always had unbelievable support here both as a player and a person which was always important for me. The supporters make a rugby team and I just want to say a big thank you to them for everything over the years.

"I've just finished my level two coaching course and looking ahead to my level three then seeing what opportunities are out there for me to become a coach.

"There's a lot to think about as a family and seeing what's best for us."

Toby Booth, Ospreys Head Coach, said:

"It's hugely sad when a player's career is curtailed by injury, but if there is a silver lining, it is that Scott has planned an alternative career, which will no doubt see him flourish.

"He is currently still with us and he is still contributing to our environment which is great and reflects what the Ospreys mean to him."