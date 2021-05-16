Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Frost helped Cornish Pirates to a memorable win over Saracens in March

Wasps have signed hooker Dan Frost from Championship side Cornish Pirates for next season.

The 24-year-old joined the Pirates from Bath's academy in 2018 and has made 54 appearances for the club.

He has scored six tries in nine games this season, including a hat-trick in what was his final game at the Mennaye against Hartpury on Saturday.

"Dan has impressed in the Championship for a number of seasons now," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

"We believe that he will be able to make the step up to the Premiership and he will really add to our impressive group of hookers at the club."

Wasps have not disclosed the length of contract the former England Under-18 international has signed.

"During his time at the Pirates his development has been great to witness, as he has become very accomplished in the hooker role, besides giving so much more," Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver added.

"Looking back on my coaching career, he is certainly one of the best I've seen, and as someone who seeks high standards would make a valued member of any Premiership squad."