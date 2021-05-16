Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Brendan Cope was Jersey's only points scorer against Coventry

Jersey Reds' winning run ended with a heavy 34-10 defeat at home to Coventry.

The islanders, who remain in the Championship, were 17-0 down at half time as Will Butt scored two tries along with a Tony Fenner penalty.

Butt scored two more tries shortly after the break to secure a bonus point as Brendan Cope got Jersey's first points from a 44th-minute penalty.

Sam Aspland-Robinson went over to make it 34-3 after 54 minutes before Cope scored a late consolation for the Reds.

Having lost four of their first five matches Jersey had been on a two-game winning run before the defeat, while Coventry's fifth win of the season sees them remain in fifth place.