Adam Hastings' try edged Glasgow in front at the break

Rainbow Cup: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors Edinburgh (17) 24 Tries: Dean, Willemse, Shiel Pens: Kinghorn Cons: Kinghorn 3 Glasgow Warriors (24) 31 Tries: Fagerson, Turner, Hastings, Horne Pens: Thompson Cons: Thompson 4

Glasgow Warriors made it back-to-back Rainbow Cup wins over Edinburgh as they built on their 1872 Cup success in another thriller at Murrayfield.

Chris Dean's early try put Edinburgh ahead, but replies from Matt Fagerson and George Turner had Glasgow in front.

The home side were level after a Mike Willemse try, but Adam Hastings went over as Warriors led at the break.

George Horne's try put Glasgow 14 points ahead before Charlie Shiel replied to give Edinburgh late hope.

Both head coaches made significant changes from last week's encounter, with 21-year-old Charlie Savala given his first home start at fly-half and Glasgow handing first starts to forwards Rory Darge and Tom Lambert.

The changes failed to disrupt the momentum from their last meeting at Scotstoun, as Bill Mata's nice offload set centre Dean sprinting over the try line to touch down under the posts.

That gave Blair Kinghorn the easy task of an easy conversion as the full-back became the youngest player to reach 100 Edinburgh appearances.

Ross Thompson reduced the arrears when Glasgow were awarded a penalty in front of the posts, but Kinghorn restored the advantage almost immediately with a similar kick at the other end.

However, Glasgow were now having more of the game and, after several phases of play, back-row Fagerson picked up from the base of the ruck and jumped over the pile of bodies and across the line.

With home prop Pierre Schoeman in the sin bin, Glasgow immediately took advantage as hooker Turner powered over from behind another ruck, with Thompson adding the extras.

Edinburgh lost Scotland hooker Stuart McInally to injury, but replacement Willemse made an immediate impact as he inched over from under a ruck, with Kinghorn converting.

Glasgow edged back in front on the stroke of half-time as full-back Hastings wriggled over and Thompson added his third conversion.

Scrum-half Horne stretched through opposition legs to touch down, with Thompson adding an impressive kick from the touchline to extend the lead.

Kinghorn broke the Glasgow line with superb footwork before setting up replacement scrum-half Shiel to score, with the Scotland international adding the conversion.

Glasgow held on to secure win that retains their outside hopes of qualifying for the Rainbow Cup final as flanker Rob Harley became the first player in their history to reach 250 club appearances.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Hoyland, Johnstone, Dean, Sau, Savala ,Henry Pyrgos, Schoeman, McInally, Nel , Sykes, Hodgson, Kunavula, Crosbie, Mata.

Replacements: Willemse, Venter, Atalifo, Miller, Boyle, Shiel, Blain, Taylor.

Glasgow Warriors: Hastings, Steyn, Grigg, McDowall, Tagive, Thompson, G Horne, Lambert, Turner, Pieretto, Harley, Gray, Wilson, Darge, Fagerson.

Replacements: Stewart, Evans, Rae, McDonald, Gordon, Dobie, P Horne, Jones.