Brett Connon: Newcastle Falcons fly-half signs a new contract with club

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Brett Connon has scored 188 points from his 45 games for Newcastle Falcons
Brett Connon has scored 188 points from his 45 games for Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle Falcons fly-half Brett Connon has signed a contract extension to keep him with the club for a further season.

The 24-year-old came through Newcastle's academy before going on to make 45 first-team appearances.

"We're building as a squad, and we're slowly getting there after a good year in the Championship leading into this season," he told the club's website.external-link

"I've had a lot of game time this season, more than I could have hoped for, and I've enjoyed it."

Connon became the first Falcons player to land seven conversions in their win against London Irish on 8 May.

He is the second Falcons player to sign a new deal this week after winger Ben Stevenson signed a new two-year deal on Tuesday.

Top Stories

Featured