Owen Franks has been restricted to just two starts for Northampton this season

Northampton Saints prop Owen Franks will leave the club this summer to join Super Rugby franchise the Hurricanes.

The New Zealand tight-head, 33, has made 24 appearances in two years at Franklin's Gardens but has struggled with an ongoing foot injury this term.

Double World Cup winner Franks won the last of his 108 caps for the All Blacks against Australia in August 2019.

"I wish the club every success in the future but this is the right time for me to move on," he said. external-link

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd added: "While of course we are disappointed to see Owen leave Northampton, we understand his decision to return to New Zealand with his family, and did not want to stand in his way."

Franks' elder brother Ben also played for Saints before retiring last year.