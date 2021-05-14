Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Simon Amor was previously the head coach of England men's sevens side

England attack coach Simon Amor has stepped down after 16 months in the role while skills coach Jason Ryles will also leave the set-up.

Ryles was due to arrive for the 2021 Six Nations but did not travel from Australia because of Covid-19 concerns.

England's attack came under fire as they finished a disappointing fifth in the tournament.

A Rugby Football Union (RFU) statement said it and Amor had "mutually decided to part company".

Ryles said he has chosen to stay in Australia "in the best interests" of his "young family" as a result of the challenges presented by the pandemic.

The RFU gave its backing to head coach Eddie Jones after a review of England's Six Nations performance.

Jones will now act as attack coach for England's summer fixtures against the United States and Canada and is left with only two senior assistant coaches in defence coach John Mitchell and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot.

Ed Robinson joined Jones' staff as a skills coachfor the Six Nations campaign owing to Ryles absence and the RFU said it would begin recruiting for the attack role.

Amor said: "I will always be grateful to Eddie for providing me with the opportunity to coach my country's senior XVs team and to further develop my skills amongst some of the best and most experienced players and coaches in the game."

Jones said Amor and Ryles "both leave with the best wishes of everyone involved with England and for their future pursuits in the game".