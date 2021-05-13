Curtis Rona: London Irish centre agrees new 'long-term' contract
Former Australia centre Curtis Rona has signed a new contract at London Irish.
The 28-year-old, who won three caps for his country in 2017, has scored nine tries in 45 appearances since moving to London from the Sydney-based Waratahs Super Rugby side two years ago.
Irish have not disclosed the length of his new "long-term" deal.
"Curtis has enjoyed a really impressive couple of years with us since joining the club," director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website.
"His performances are going from strength to strength, and we're excited about seeing his career continue to elevate in the right direction over the duration of his new contract."