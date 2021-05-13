Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Curtis Rona began his career in rugby league before switching codes in 2017

Former Australia centre Curtis Rona has signed a new contract at London Irish.

The 28-year-old, who won three caps for his country in 2017, has scored nine tries in 45 appearances since moving to London from the Sydney-based Waratahs Super Rugby side two years ago.

Irish have not disclosed the length of his new "long-term" deal.

"Curtis has enjoyed a really impressive couple of years with us since joining the club," director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website. external-link

"His performances are going from strength to strength, and we're excited about seeing his career continue to elevate in the right direction over the duration of his new contract."