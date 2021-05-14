Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ollie Griffiths underwent surgery after suffering an ankle injury against Wasps in December 2020

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Dragons v Ospreys Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 16 May Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and app; as live on S4C from 17:30 BST; highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 16 May from 20:00 BST and later on demand.

Dragons welcome back Wales flanker Ollie Griffiths for the Pro14 Rainbow Cup games against Ospreys.

Griffiths is named in a Dragons back-row alongside Dan Baker and Aaron Wainwright who captains the side.

Ospreys again include their two British and Irish Lions with lock Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric selected.

Replacement Nicky Smith should make his 100th league appearance and Todd Gleave and Max Nagy could make debuts.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan has made six changes with prop Greg Bateman, lock Ben Carter, centre Jack Dixon and full-back Josh Lewis starting.

Griffiths is fit again after damaging a bicep against Glasgow at Principality Stadium in March. He has suffered another injury-affected season with only seven appearances after previous hamstring and ankle problems.

This will be the last rugby match at Rodney Parade this season with Dragons playing against Glasgow at Cardiff City Stadium next month because the pitch is being re-laid in Newport.

Wales lock Bradley Davies makes his first Ospreys start since November 2020.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan: "We are looking to be consistent in our selection with a core of senior players and then rotating some of our youngsters so they can also get game time.

"We have chatted to Toby (Booth) to ensure we get the balance right and the Welsh derby games have so far produced competitive games, which produces great experiences.

"This competition has freshened up training and people have become alive with the opportunity. It has been good for us.

"It is our last game at Rodney Parade this season and would be nice to finish there with a good result."

Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric in action against Scarlets

Ospreys first-team coach Duncan Jones: "Over the last few weeks, the Dragons have produced some good performances.

"They are building nicely and we understand we will have to be good in all areas to compete with them.

"Hopefully, we can push on and keep building to where we want to go. It's important we keep developing and driving on, with players taking ownership and us as coaches doing the same, and that we continue on the journey we are on.

"We are building week on week and we understand where we are in our journey as a team. For us, it's all about getting the mindset of being better and to keep driving each other."

Dragons: Josh Lewis; Jonah Holmes, Jack Dixon, Aneurin Owen, Rio Dyer; Sam Davies, Gonzalo Bertranou; Greg Bateman, Taylor Davies, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Ben Carter, Aaron Wainwright (capt), Ollie Griffiths, Dan Baker.

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Josh Reynolds, Chris Coleman, Joe Maksymiw, Taine Basham, Huw Taylor, Dan Babos, Ioan Davies.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Luke Morgan, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Dewi Cross; Luke Price, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Ethan Roots, Justin Tipuric (capt), Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Todd Gleave, Nicky Smith, Rhys Henry, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Matthew Aubrey, Joe Hawkins, Max Nagy.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Aled Evans, Ben Breakspear (both WRU)

TMO: Rhys Thomas (WRU).