Alex Goode has won five Premiership and three European Champions Cup titles with Saracens

Saracens and England full-back Alex Goode has returned from his season-long loan in Japan in time to aid their Championship promotion chances.

The 33-year-old joined NEC Green Rockets in October following Saracens' Premiership relegation last season.

Goode, who can also play at fly-half, will be available for the last three regular season games and a potential two-legged promotion play-off in June.

Saracens are third in the table behind leaders Ealing and Doncaster.

"I had a great time in Japan and am very appreciative of the opportunity," Goode said.

"But it feels really good to be back and I'm looking forward to playing my part in a huge period ahead."

Goode, who has been capped 21 times by England, agreed a new contract until 2023 at Saracens in August with the loan move to Japan part of the deal.

Saracens host Ampthill in their next Championship fixture on Monday. They will need to finish in the top two to qualify for the promotion play-off but have a game in hand on second-placed Doncaster, a point ahead of them.