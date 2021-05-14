Rob Evans has played 39 internationals for Wales between 2015 and 2020

Wales prop Rob Evans has outlined his frustrations in his latest recovery from concussion.

Evans, 29, was sidelined for four months before returning for Scarlets against Dragons in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup in April 2021.

"It was just frustration," said Evans.

"A lot of emotion with concussion is there's no time frame where you know you're going to be back. You build yourself back up to a certain level and it comes over you again."

Evans had battled back to fitness after recovering from a neck injury in 2020 but suffered concussion symptoms after Scarlets' Champions Cup victory against Bath in December 2020.

"I was coming back from a neck injury, feeling brilliant and hitting a bit of form and I was hoping to be involved in the Six Nations," said Evans.

"I picked up a concussion and it knocked me for six. I hoped it wasn't going to be as long as it has been but it took a bit of wind out of my sails a little bit, and time to come back from.

"All credit to all the people who helped me because I am feeling a lot better now. You have got to take your time and people remind me you've only got one head."

Evans had suffered a bad concussion previously when he was involved in a collision while playing for Scarlets against Connacht in September 2017.

The 29-year-old spoke about vomiting blood on that occasion but says the symptoms are different this time.

"Last time I had bad headaches but this time I would have headaches now and again, but it was more like balance issues and that sick feeling this time," said Evans.

"If I did any exercise over a certain level I felt like I was going to collapse, which isn't nice. You are a little bit anxious as well because you don't know if or when you are going to be back."

Concussion has become a more prominent issue with former players launching legal action against the authorities over a lack of medical care.

"It is a big topic and everybody is working hard to change things, which I think they are doing," added Evans.

"I did look into a bit of my own research to try and help what I can do myself and I did a lot of cold water stuff."

Evans has made his first steps back into competitive action with two appearances, but fellow prop Samson Lee is still battling back from concussion.

"It is similar to him, it's just frustrating," said Evans.

"You get to a certain point and hit a hurdle and it is something you just work through.

"I am sure he will be fine but he just has to take his time and get things right because there is no point coming back but falling even further back."

Wales have three summer matches against Canada and Argentina in July.

Evans last played for Wales against England in the Six Nations in March 2020 and will strive to be involved, but he admits just playing again has been the main goal.

"I am very early back playing from my injury and trying to get back to a bit of form so that type of stuff is out of my hands," added Evans.

"It's always your ambition to play for Wales and Wayne (Pivac) knows what he wants.

"All I can do is perform for the Scarlets and do the best for them. That is the most important thing right now and whatever happens, happens."

Evans starts against Cardiff Blues on Saturday with Dai Flanagan in temporary charge following the departure of head coach Glenn Delaney immediately after the 22-6 win over Ospreys.

"It was strange after with Glenn leaving, but that's the game we're in unfortunately," said Evans.

"Rugby is a tough sport on and off the field. It's been tough but you don't have too much time to think about it because we've got another game this week.

"Dai has done a great job this week taking the reins and everyone is behind him and the senior players have stepped up."