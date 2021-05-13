Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff Blues back Owen Lane was shown the red card by Scottish referee Mike Adamson against Dragons

Cardiff Blues back Owen Lane and Dragons hooker Rhys Lawrence have both been banned for three games.

The pair were sent off in Blues' 17-16 Pro14 Rainbow Cup win over Dragons.

Lawrence saw red for a dangerous tackle on Josh Turnbull, while Lane was sent off for a similar offence on Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou.

Both players will miss their sides' remaining three Rainbow Cup fixtures, but would then be available for a potential tournament final in mid-June.

Lane, in particular, will be hopeful of the opportunity to add to his two Wales caps this summer with 10 senior players away on British and Irish Lions duty in South Africa.

But the 23-year-old might now not have any further opportunity to press his case before Wayne Pivac names his Wales squad for the international against Canada on 3 July and two Tests with Argentina on the following weekends.

Should any of the scheduled matches involving Blues and Dragons be cancelled or postponed then the bans for Lane and Lawrence will be rolled forward, as the disciplinary panel ruled their suspensions should be for "the next three meaningful matches".