Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Addison was sent off late in the first half of Ulster's Rainbow Cup loss to Munster in Limerick

Will Addison has received a four-match ban for his red card challenge on Munster's Shane Daly last week.

The punishment means the centre, who returned to action in April after 15 months out, will play no further part in Ulster's season.

He was sent off just before half-time at Thomond Park for a dangerous tackle in a feisty derby.

Ulster are in line to play three more Rainbow Cup fixtures before their campaign comes to an end.

Addison's long-term back injury kept him out of action rom January 2020 until last month, when he made his return as a replacement against Connacht.

The Ireland international also featured off the bench in Ulster's Challenge Cup loss to Leicester before making his sole start of the season at outside centre in Limerick.