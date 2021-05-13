Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Addison is ruled out of the RDS by suspension after his red card against Munster while John Andrew and Jordi Murphy are among other players to drop out on the Ulster starting line-up

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 14 May Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Foyle Digital Channels, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website from 20:00 BST; Match report on BBC Sport website

Ulster coach Dan McFarland has made 11 changes from last weekend's heavy defeat by Munster for Friday's Rainbow Cup derby against Leinster at the RDS.

British and Irish Lions selection Iain Henderson, Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and Matthew Rea are the only players to retain starting roles.

Billy Burns, Rob Herring and Robert Baloucoune are among those drafted in.

A strong Leinster line-up includes Lions selections Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong plus Garry Ringrose.

Ireland regulars Jordan Larmour, Cian Healy and James Ryan will also start for the home side in addition to other internationals Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Ryan Baird, Sean Cronin, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne and Dave Kearney.

Leinster's strength is further emphasised by the inclusion on the bench of another Lions selection Jack Conan plus other Ireland internationals Devin Toner, Ronan Kelleher and Michael Bent.

Centre James Hume replaces the suspended Will Addison for Ulster after the Ireland international's red card at Thomond Park with Baloucoune, Craig Gilroy, Burns and Dave Shanahan also taking over from Rob Lyttle, Ethan McIlroy, Michael Lowry and Alby Mathewson in the backs.

Eric O'Sullivan, Ireland hooker Herring and Marty Moore will form an entirely changed front row as Andy Warwick and John Andrew drop out of the squad and Tom O'Toole is relegated to the bench.

Sam Carter will partner Henderson in the second row as Alan O'Connor drops to the replacements while back-row changes see Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney taking over from Jordi Murphy and David McCann, with Rea switching flanker roles.

Leinster: J O'Brien; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Kearney; R Byrne, McGrath (capt); Healy, Cronin, Furlong; Baird, Ryan; Murphy, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Milne, Bent, Toner, Conan, Foley, O'Loughlin, T O'Brien.

Ulster: Stockdale, Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Gilroy; Burns, Shanahan; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore; Carter, Henderson (capt); Mattnew Rea, Reidy, Timoney.

Replacements: Roberts, Reid, O'Toole, A O'Connor, Jones, Doak, Madigan, Lyttle