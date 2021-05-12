Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

There are 11 South Africans in Sale's first-team squad

Six of Sale's South African contingent are in contention to face the British and Irish Lions this summer.

Prop Coenie Oosthuizen and twins Dan and Jean-Luc de Preez are in the Springboks' plans, along with World Cup winners Lood de Jager and Faf de Klerk.

And hooker Akker van der Merwe can make it too, says Sale boss Alex Sanderson.

"I want [Sale's players] to be the best they can be. If that's playing for South Africa or for the Lions then I support both of those things," he said.

"They are talking to Coenie, Lood, Faf, JL and Dan du Preez, potentially Akker as well moving forward - I think they should, but that's up to them."

Meanwhile Sanderson says the "brilliant" lock de Jager is on course to be fit for the series showdown in July and August after a serious knee injury to his meniscus.

"In that brief period before he got injured he was without doubt one of the best players I have ever coached," Sanderson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He is brilliant - on and off the field. I can't speak highly enough of the man. He is a brilliant player."

'Lions call a dream' - Curry

Curry became England's youngest player in 90 years when he made his Test debut against Argentina in 2017, five days short of his 19th birthday

Another Sale man set to feature in the series is England flanker Tom Curry, who says his call-up to the Lions squad for the first time is "something you dream of."

"It's an unbelievable feeling and I can't quite believe it to be honest," Curry told BBC Radio 5 Live.

And with four rounds of domestic action remaining this season he is targeting Premiership glory with the Sharks before taking on the Springboks.

Sale, who travel to Bath on Friday night, sit third in the table on 59 points, four behind second-placed Bristol.

"It's all about winning - we are not here to mess around," Curry added.

"It's an extremely special time for the club and we are here to attack it.

"If you are not here to win it, then why are you here? We want to give a good account of ourselves."

Tuilagi set for return

Tuilagi has not played since injuring his Achilles tendon in a game against Northampton in February

Meanwhile England centre Manu Tuilagi is set to make his long-awaited return from an Achilles tendon injury when Sale host Bristol in round 20 on Friday 28 May.

Tuilagi was considered for the Lions squad despite not having played since September, and his comeback will be closely monitored by Lions boss Warren Gatland in case of any injuries to his existing 37-man party.

"We are prepping him for Bristol - provided he hits all his markers," Sanderson said.

"I'm hoping he comes back and plays the best rugby of his life, in which case he will take us with him."