Back-row Dan Baker has played six games for Dragons this season

Wales back-row Dan Baker and Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou have signed new contracts with Dragons.

Ex-Ospreys number eight Baker, 28, who has won three Wales caps, joined Dragons in February after a spell at French Pro D2 side Stade Montois.

Bertranou, 27, who has 26 Pumas caps, arrived at Rodney Parade the same month, with both men signing initial deals until the end of the season.

The terms on their new agreements with the Welsh region are undisclosed.

"We've been pleased with Dan's impact and the impression he has made with us," Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said.

"He brings a different dimension to our back-row resources and offers us a different style to our game.

"Gonzalo has been a revelation for us since he arrived and so we are pleased he is staying with us.

"He has increased the competition for nine jersey and it has helped bring out the best in players like Rhodri Williams. "

Baker made his debut for Dragons against Leinster at Rodney Parade in mid-February and has gone on to make six appearances in all competitions to date.

"I've really enjoyed my time at the region and getting to work closely with Dean and the rest of the coaching team," said Baker.

"There is fierce competition for places in the back-row here and it's been really good for me to be really challenged and pushed in a fresh environment.

"Dragons have big ambitions for the future and it's exciting to know I will now be a big part of that."

Bertranou joined after playing for Jaguares in Super Rugby and is delighted to commit to Dragons.

"I'm pleased to stay and continue my rugby journey with Dragons," he said.

"I've enjoyed playing in a new tournament and the environment we have here, with a close squad who are pushing each other.

"It's been an unusual time to move to a new country but I've been made welcome and now I look forward to fans returning and playing for them at Rodney Parade."