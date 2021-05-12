Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Perry Humphreys was invited to train with England's senior squad ahead of their 2017 summer tour to Argentina

Worcester winger Perry Humphreys has signed a new one-year contract.

Humphreys, 26, Warriors' top try scorer with five in 12 league games this term, has been at Sixways since joining the academy from Leicester Tigers in 2014.

"Perry has an excellent strike-rate," said head coach Jonathan Thomas. "He is a hugely consistent performer."

Although they have lost Nick David to Harlequins for 2021-22, Warriors have signed two wingers, Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe and Welshman Harri Doel.

"There will be strong competition for places next season," added Thomas. "But I know that Perry will be working very hard to be part of an exciting backline."

Worcester have also given contract extensions to two home-grown Academy products, back-row forward Morgan Monks, 20, and loose-head prop Lewis Holsey, 19.

Warriors currently sit bottom of the Premiership, on a losing run of 17 straight defeats in all competitions. They have not won - other than being handed two four-point victories after Covid-related cancellations - since the opening weekend of the season.

"It's been a tough season for us but there has been a lot of change," said Humphreys.

"With the signings we have made, hopefully we can get off to a good start and push up the table next season.

"At a time when a number of players are struggling for contracts due to the reduction in the salary cap and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it's good to have the security of a new contract."

"He's a quality, all-round footballer with top-end pace," added Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons. "He is also a great bloke and a tremendous team man."