Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick Phipps joined London Irish from NSW Waratahs in 2019

London Irish scrum-half Nick Phipps has agreed a new contract with the Premiership club.

Phipps, 32, who has been capped 72 times by Australia, joined Irish before the start of last season.

He has made 39 appearances for the Exiles to date, scoring three tries.

"I'm chuffed to bits to agree a new deal," Phipps said. "As a family we're really enjoying our time in London, so there's nowhere I'd rather be; it was a no-brainer to extend my stay."