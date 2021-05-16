Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

England scrum-half Willi Heinz returns to Gloucester's starting XV after coming off the bench against Saints

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Monday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam makes just one change for the West Country derby with Gloucester.

Jake Kerr is set for his first competitive start for the Premiership leaders in the front row, while hooker Will Capon comes into the 23-man squad.

Gloucester make one change to the XV that beat Northampton last time out as Willi Heinz starts at scrum-half.

Bristol welcome fans to Ashton Gate for the first time since March 2020, and a crowd of 3,138 is expected.

Heinz will partner Billy Twelvetrees at half-back, while Mark Atkinson links up with Giorgi Kveseladze, who impressed on debut in the midfield last time out.

The Bears suffered only their second home defeat of the season when reigning champions Exeter won 20-12 on 23 April, but have not lost successive Premiership home games since November 2018.

They bounced back with a 40-20 derby win at Bath last weekend and are seven points clear of second-placed Sale.

Gloucester will start the game 10th, despite winning three of their last four Premiership games.

They have lost three of their last four derbies with the Bears, last winning the fixture 35-13 at Kingsholm in September 2018.

Bristol: Piutau, Morahan, Radradra, Piutau, Malins, Sheedy, Uren, Thomas, Kerr, Sinckler, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (c), Earl, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Afoa, Holmes, Heenan, Kessell, Lloyd, Leiua.

Gloucester: Moyle, Rees-Zammit, Kveseladze, Atkinson, Carreras, Twelvetrees, Heinz, Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (c), Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Ford-Robinson, Stanley, Morgan, Clement, Varney, Evans, Thorley.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).